you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurobindo Pharma acquires Sandoz's dermatology & oral solid biz in US for $900 million

The deal will position Aurobindo as the second-largest dermatology player and the second-largest generics company in the US by prescriptions.

India’s second-largest drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said it has entered into definitive agreement to acquire commercial operations and three manufacturing units from Sandoz, a Novartis generic division, in the US. The acquisition, Aurobindo’s largest ever, comprises Sandoz’s dermatology business and a portfolio of oral solid products along with commercial and manufacturing infrastructure in the US for $900 million.

The transaction will be an all cash transaction which Aurobindo will finance through a fully committed debt facility, Aurobindo said in a statement.  Aurobindo and Sandoz will enter into a transitional services agreement to support the ongoing growth plans of the businesses being acquired by Aurobindo.

The net sales of the acquired business were around USD 1.2 billion for the calendar year ended December 2017.

Overall, the transaction will position Aurobindo as the second-largest dermatology player and the second-largest generics company in the US by prescriptions.

It will also add approximately 300 products including projects in development as well as commercial and manufacturing capabilities in the US, complementing and expanding the group's portfolio and pipeline

The transaction is expected to be completed by end of 2019 subject to the clearance from US Federal Trade Commission (USFTC). "The acquisition announced today is in line with our strategy to grow and diversify our business in the US," said N Govindarajan, Managing Director of Aurobindo.

"Acquiring these businesses from Sandoz will allow us to further expand our product offering and to become a leading player in the generic dermatology market," Govindrajan added.

"We expect a seamless integration of the acquired businesses with the rest of the Aurobindo group given the success we have achieved in our acquisitions to date. As we have done in some of our previous acquisitions, we will be focused on leveraging our Group's market leading vertically integrated and highly efficient manufacturing base to enhance the market position and medium-term profitability of the businesses we are acquiring," Govindrajan said.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 08:59 am

