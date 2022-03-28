English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Investen - India’s biggest Investors Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Aurobindo Pharma acquires business and certain assets of Veritaz Healthcare for Rs 171 crore

    The transaction comes into effect from April 1 and is expected to close by May 2022, Aurobindo Pharma said.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST

    Aurobindo Pharma on March 28, in a regulatory filing, announced that it has acquired the business and certain assets of Veritaz Healthcare for cash consideration of Rs 171 crore.

    "The transaction is agreed at a consideration of Rs 171 crore on debt-free cash free basis. The transaction comes into effect from 1st April 2022 and expected to close by May, 2022," Aurobindo said.

    Notably, Veritaz sells branded generic formulations and other healthcare related products in the Indian market. Its sales and distribution network covers around 50,000 retailers, spread across 23 cities.

    The acquisition of Veritaz "will greatly help us as a launch pad for marketing biosimilar and other products in India", a statement issued by Aurobindo said, adding that the deal is in line with the company's target to expand its footprint in the the Indian domestic formulations market.

    Veritaz generated a turnover of Rs 1270.2 million in FY21 at a CAGR of 3.4 percent in previous 3 years, along with a revenue of Rs 1331.8 million, marking a 4.9 percent growth, for FY22 (up to December 2021), Aurobindo noted in its exchange filing.

    Close

    Related stories

    Aurobindo's managing director Nithyananda Reddy said the acquisition of select-assets of Veritaz will strengthen the company's "ability to built a product portfolio".

    "With the existing and expanding distribution network of Veritaz, we will be able to create a significant foot print in the domestic pharma market over the next few years," Reddy added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #acquisition #Aurobindo Pharma #mergers & acquisitions #pharmaceutical industry #Veritaz Healthcare
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 06:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.