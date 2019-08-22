Auditor ban: KPMG arm BSR moves Bombay HC challenging constitutional validity of NCLT proceedings

In a major setback to KPMG arm BSR & Co, the High Court of Bombay has turned down BSR's petition seeking relief from proceedings of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai.

BSR and Sampat Ganesh, a company employee, has moved the court challenging the constitutional validity of NCLT, who is carrying out proceeding against banning of auditors for their role in the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) case.

Recently, NCLT passed an order and said it could hear the case for banning the auditors, which the latter challenged in the National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). NCLAT also upheld the NCLT's order that did not offer any interim relief to auditors.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had moved NCLT Mumbai after submitting its first chargesheet on May 28.

