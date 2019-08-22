App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auditor ban: KPMG arm BSR moves Bombay HC challenging constitutional validity of NCLT proceedings

MCA moved to NCLT Mumbai after submitting first chargesheet on May 28

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

In a major setback to KPMG arm BSR & Co, the High Court of Bombay has turned down BSR's petition seeking relief from proceedings of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai.

BSR and Sampat Ganesh, a company employee, has moved the court challenging the constitutional validity of NCLT, who is carrying out proceeding against banning of auditors for their role in the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) case.

Recently, NCLT passed an order and said it could hear the case for banning the auditors, which the latter challenged in the National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). NCLAT also upheld the NCLT's order that did not offer any interim relief to auditors.

Close

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had moved NCLT Mumbai after submitting its first chargesheet on May 28.

related news

Also see: IL&FS case: Enforcement Directorate gets cracking, files first chargesheet

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 04:13 pm

tags #BSR #KPMG

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.