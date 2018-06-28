App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Audi postpones electric SUV e-tron quattro launch in the wake of CEO's arrest

Rupert Stadler was arrested on suspicion interfering with the continuing investigations in the diesel gate case.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

German automobile manufacturer Audi has postponed the launch of their much-awaited electric SUV e-tron quattro amidst the arrest of its CEO Rupert Stadler. Audi was expected to finally reveal its official production version in August this year.

Audi has been releasing pictures and showing a camouflage production prototype of the e-tron quattro in the run-up to the launch. However arrest of CEO Stadler in the dieselgate scandal on the suspicion that he was interfering with the continuing investigations has hampered the launch.

As per a report by Autoblog, the Audi summit, earlier scheduled to take place on August 30, will take place at an undetermined time and location in the United States.

The upcoming Audi e-tron quattro was in a position to be the first of the series of all-electric SUVs coming from German automakers. Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch their EQC into the market next year. Similarly, BMW is all set to unveil their electric version of the X3, the BMW iX3 in 2020.

As per Audi's website, the all-electric SUV is equipped will have a 95-kWh battery pack, 3 electric motors for a total output of 320 kW and it is capable of DC fast-charging up to 150 kW.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 03:31 pm

tags #Audi #Trending News

