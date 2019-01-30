Atomberg Technologies eyes larger presence in white goods space

Fan-maker Atomberg Technologies is now looking to expand its product presence in the white goods space. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Manoj Meena, Co-Founder & CEO, Atomberg Technologies said they are looking to make entry either into the air-cooler or mixer-grinder segment in January 2020.

“We have prototypes made at our research and development unit. We are looking at entering air-coolers and mixer-grinder space and would launch products in one of these categories in January next year,” he added.

The company was founded in April 2012 by two IIT Bombay alumni.

The company sells energy-efficiency fans under the ‘Gorilla’ brand. These are premium fans priced at Rs 3,000 for the pedestal fans category and Rs 4,000 and above for the ceiling fan category. Meena said they believe there is no place in the market for appliances that consume unnecessary electricity.

“Our products offer same air delivery at lesser power consumption. Due to this, customers are able to save on their electricity bills,” he added. The company wants to hold a 10 percent market share in the premium fans space.

Atomberg is also coming with a range of new fans in March 2019 that will enable connectivity with smart home devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Meena added their new smart fans will be Wi-Fi enabled and can connect to smartphones as well.

The company has also a large presence in the business-to-business segment and Meena said one of the key achievements has been tying up with players like Tata Power. He added, there will be an equal focus on both retail and corporate clients.

The white goods industry is estimated at Rs 60,000 crore in India. Of this, fans could be Rs 10,000 crore.