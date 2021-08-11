Ather Energy CEO sees massive EV demand, says Ola electric scooter helped grow awareness

Ather maxi-scooter could be positioned lower than the 450X

HeroMoto Corp-backed Ather Energy, which opened up its fast-charging electric-scooter connectors for other manufacturers on August 10, is expecting a surge in demand, led by Tier-II cities in India.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Tarun Mehta, founder and CEO of Ather Energy, said that the only impediment to the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) can be charging infrastructure bottlenecks that may crop up in the next few years.

“The EV industry is growing massively. In the last few months, the industry has seen 30-40 percent growth every month. In the next 2-3 years, volumes may grow 20-30 times over the cumulative volumes of the last 15 years. There is more demand than anyone can supply,” Mehta said.

A steep rise in fuel prices and the scheme for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) in India Phase II has led to more demand from Tier-II cities in comparison to metropolitan cities.

Mehta added that, currently, a large number of EV sales come from people with independent houses as they can set up a charging infrastructure. People living in apartments, on the other hand, are holding back from buying EVs due to lack of charging infrastructure.

“This is holding back the market from growing. Right now, we can’t see it because the market is growing. In the next few years, this will become a bottleneck,” Mehta added.

The company decided to open up its proprietary fast-charging connectors for other OEMs with an aim to drive faster adoption of EVs. It is already in talks with a few OEMs to adopt its connectors.

“We are offering free integration support for any OEM that wants to use it. We will provide the software support and communication protocol free of cost. This will help more EVs enter the roads," Mehta explained.

Speaking on Ola’s electric scooter that is set to hit the markets on August 15, he said that the frenzy around the launch has helped accelerate EV awareness among customers.

“In the last six months, 10x more customers have become aware of EV scooters due to Ola’s launch. The biggest impact for us is that we do not have to focus our marketing spends on awareness anymore,” Mehta added on a lighter note.

He believes that India’s EV growth story is not about cars and will be led by two-wheelers. Due to this, he says, the import duty debate around four-wheeler EVs is a distraction.

“The domestic two-wheeler EV market needs to be patented. We have the opportunity to become the biggest two-wheeler market and the largest companies will be from India in the next 10 years. Yes, policy should incentivise that,” Mehta stated.

While holding back from commenting on any talks with potential investors, Mehta said that raising capital is on the anvil for Ather Energy.

“We will raise more capital because this is the right time to invest more, especially on the supply chain and product side,” he said.