Asus ZenFone 5Z to launch in India on July 4

Asus ZenFone 5Z is the latest smartphone by Asus to be launched on July 4. Ahead of the launch, the price of the smartphone has surfaced online. The device which will be available exclusively on Flipkart will come at a price of Rs 29,999. Along with the pricing, various other variants of this devices are also listed on Flipkart.

The device is available in various color combinations and specifications. The ZenFone 5Z 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant has been listed at Rs 29,999 and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is available for Rs 32,999.

Flipkart will also host bank offers and no cost EMI option. As reported by Gadgets NDTV, the EMI options will start from Rs 1,097 to persuade customers.

The phone also has a Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver color option for the users. Both the color variants of the devices will come with the same set of specifications.

Here are the specifications of this smartphone:

The phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo-based ZenUI 5.0 and it features a 6.2 inch full HD+ LCD Panel. Powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC it runs on Adreno 630 GPU and with 8GB of RAM. The phone also features a dual rear camera with a 12 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor.

It sports an 8 MP front camera for selfies. The phone is dual-SIM enabled with 4G VoLTE support. It also features USB Type C connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is powered by a 3300 mAh massive battery.