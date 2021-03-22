AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine shows 79% efficacy in US Phase-3 trials

Source: Reuters

British-Swedish drug manufacturer AstraZeneca on March 22 announced that its COVID-19 vaccine AZD1222 has demonstrated statistically significant vaccine efficacy of 79 percent at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 percent efficacy at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation in US Phase-3 trials as per interim analysis.

The interim safety and efficacy analysis was based on 32,449 participants accruing 141 symptomatic cases of COVID-19. The trial had a 2:1 randomisation of vaccine to placebo. This AstraZeneca-led US Phase-3 trial included two doses administered at a four-week interval.

Interestingly, the efficacy reported in the US trial is higher than the 70.4 percent found as per the interim analysis of its late-stage clinical trials conducted in the UK and Brazil. In Brazil, two full doses of the vaccine were given four weeks apart, involving 8,895 participants and it appeared to be 62 percent effective.

Vaccine efficacy was consistent across ethnicity and age. Notably, in participants aged 65 years and over, vaccine efficacy was 80 percent.

"The vaccine was well tolerated, and the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) identified no safety concerns related to the vaccine," AstraZeneca said in a statement.

The DSMB conducted a specific review of thrombotic events, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) with the assistance of an independent neurologist.

"The DSMB found no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial," AstraZeneca said.

The data will help the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford University to seek emergency use authorisation in the US.

“These findings reconfirm previous results observed in AZD1222 trials across all adult populations but it’s exciting to see similar efficacy results in people over 65 for the first time. This analysis validates the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a much-needed additional vaccination option, offering confidence that adults of all ages can benefit from protection against the virus,” Ann Falsey, Professor of Medicine, University of Rochester School of Medicine, US, and co-lead Principal Investigator for the trial, said.

“These results add to the growing body of evidence that shows this vaccine is well tolerated and highly effective against all severities of COVID-19 and across all age groups," said Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca.

"We are preparing to submit these findings to the US Food and Drug Administration and for the rollout of millions of doses across America should the vaccine be granted US Emergency Use Authorisation,” Pangalos said.

AstraZeneca will continue to analyse the data and prepare for the primary analysis to be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorisation in the coming weeks. In parallel, the primary analysis will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

Amongst participants in the interim analysis, approximately 79 percent were white/Caucasian, 8 percent African American, 4 percent native American, 4 percent Asian, and 22 percent of participants were Hispanic.

Approximately 20 percent of participants were 65 years and over, and approximately 60 percent had comorbidities associated with an increased risk for progression of severe COVID-19, such as diabetes, severe obesity or cardiac disease.

Previous trials have shown that an extended interval of up to 12 weeks demonstrated greater efficacy, which was also supported by immunogenicity data. This evidence suggests administration of the second dose with an interval longer than four weeks could further increase efficacy and accelerates the number of people who can receive their first dose.