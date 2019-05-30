App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

AstraZeneca opens new development operations centre in Bengaluru

This expansion will focus on managing studies in India to not only support the global clinical drug development, but also the local business with clinical data and evidence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Drug firm AstraZeneca on May 30 said it has opened a new development operations centre in Bengaluru to support expansion of its clinical research footprint in India.

"The development operations centre will employ over 30 clinical research experts that handle over 20 studies in 150 sites across India," AstraZeneca said in a statement.

This expansion will focus on managing studies in India to not only support the global clinical drug development, but also the local business with clinical data and evidence, it added.

"Because of the excellent skills of Indian clinical research experts and the improvement of regulations and approval timelines, we are pleased to expand our operations and continue to lead clinical research in India," AstraZeneca Development Operations (Site Management and Monitoring), Asia, Middle East & Africa (AMEA) Senior Regional Director Melissa Grady said.

The unit will support development of AstraZeneca's medicines, hosting clinical trial experts focused on the company's core therapeutic areas - oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, as well as respiratory, the statement said.
First Published on May 30, 2019 05:59 pm

