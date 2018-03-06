App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 06, 2018 08:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aster DM to seek tie-ups and investments with healthcare facilities in rural and semi-urban India

The company is planning to add 1372 beds through greenfield and brownfield expansion in the next four years in India.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
Viswanath Pilla
Moneycontrol News

Aster DM Healthcare is looking at tie-ups with local hospitals and brownfield investments as it plans to expand its presence in rural and semi urban areas in India, taking advantage of the proposed ‘Modicare’.

“We are looking at possibilities that involve helping existing nursing homes in providing our expertise, bringing in cathlab, or joint investigations and connecting with them through technology,” Azad Moopen, founder and MD of Aster DM Healthcare, told Moneycontrol in a  recent interview.


Modi Care refers to the proposed National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) by the Narendra Modi government that aims to provide health insurance worth Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore poor and vulnerable families.
At the moment the government is still working on the nitty-gritty of the scheme.


Aster, which already runs clinics under brand ‘Access’, providing affordable healthcare targeting blue collar workers and people from the lower economic strata in UAE said they are figuring out on extending that brand in India with some tweaks.


‘Access’ clinics are located in the industrial and residential areas in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman catering mainly to the working class and their basic healthcare needs. They offer primary healthcare facilities alongside allied services including X-RAY, laboratory facilities and pharmacies.

“We have the know-how to provide healthcare at a cost-effective manner,” said Moopen.


“This I think will be crucial when we go into government schemes which will be priced low level compared to whatever we are charging in corporate hospitals in metro and tier-I cities,” Moopen said.


Aster has been on a shopping spree in India buying hospitals. Out of total 3887 installed bed capacity in India, close to half the beds were added through acquisitions in last 5 years in cities such as Kolhapur,  Maharashtra, Kozhikode, Kottakkal and Wayanad in Kerala, and Guntur and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.


Moopen said much of the new capacity will come from India in the months ahead as the company tries to cut down on its over reliance on GCC region, though GCC will continue to be its "cash cow".


GCC region contributed about 84 percent of the Rs 5931 crore revenues in FY17.


The company is planning to add 1372 beds through greenfield and brownfield expansion in the next four years in India and is open for acquisitions.


Its shares were listed on stock exchanges early last week.

The company raised up to Rs 980 crore in an initial public offering (IPO) that met with tepid response from investors.   The IPO was subscribed 1.3 times.


The company said it proposed to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for repayment of debt worth Rs 564 crore, purchase of medical equipment worth Rs 110 crore and for general corporate purposes.


Aster has a diversified portfolio of healthcare facilities, consisting of 9 hospitals, 90 clinics and 206 retail pharmacies in the GCC states, 10 multi-specialty hospitals and 7 clinics in India, and 1 clinic in the Philippines as of September 30, 2017.


The company’s operational beds increased from 1,309 in FY13 to 3,584 in first of FY18.

Of the total revenues hospital segment accounts for almost half, while the clinic segment and retail pharmacy constitute a quarter each.

tags #Business #Companies #Modicare

