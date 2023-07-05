Aster DM Healthcare confirms talks with investors, including Fajr Capital for Middle East business rejig

Fajr Capital is a leading Dubai-based private equity firm

Dr Azad Moopen-led Aster DM Healthcare has confirmed discussions with various investors, including Dubai-based Fajr Capital as part of an internal rejig exercise involving the separation of the healthcare conglomerate's Middle East business from the India business, followed by a stake sale.

"The company is exploring a potential restructuring for segregation of the company’s business in Gulf Co-operation Council region from its business in India. The Ccmpany has engaged in discussions with various potential counterparties, including Fajr Capital. Such discussions continue to be ongoing and no disclosable event pursuant to the LODR Regulations has occurred as on date," the firm said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges dated July 5.

On September 20, 2022, Moneycontrol was the first to report that Aster DM had initiated a big-bang restructuring exercise to unlock value for shareholders.

As part of the key rejig process, the company plans to carve out its Middle East business out of the listed entity trading on the Indian bourses and then induct a financial sponsor by tapping Middle East funds or sovereign wealth funds, sell a minority stake and raise funds, the report added.

Elaborating on the rationale for the rejig , in response to an email query from Moneycontrol posed to Aster DM Healthcare as part of the September 20 report, the firm explained, "The company is evaluating certain strategies to unlock the value through investors refresh for its GCC business. This is in line with its strategy for expansion in GCC through fresh funds and investor appetite to grow its footprint in this region. GCC and India have their unique dynamics and growth potential. This shall allow us to have a cohesive growth strategy and management attention."

After the Moneycontrol report, on March 2 and July 4 respectively, Bloomberg and Reuters reported that Fajr Capital was in the fray for a deal with Aster DM Healthcare. The healthcare group's stock rise has risen by nearly 38 percent in the last six months.

Established in 2008, Fajr Capital is a private equity firm, which, along with its portfolio companies , employs over 15,000 people across its key markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.

According to its website, the private equity firm has developed specific in-house expertise in the specialised sectors of financial services, education, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, logistics, oil and gas services, industrial manufacturing, and renewable energy, among others.

