Aster DM expects to end FY20 with EBITDA margins in 13-14% range

Multispecialty hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare said it expects to end financial year FY20 with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins in the range of 13-14 percent.

“Traditionally, our revenues in GCC are around 40-45 percent in the first half and 55-60 percent in the second, but the EBITDA split can vary as much as 30 percent and 70 percent between first and second half,” said Dr Azad Moopen, Chairman of Aster to Moneycontrol.

The EBITDA margin was at 12.5 percent in Q2FY20 for Aster.

Moopen said seasonality is unique to GCC businesses, where first half or April-September months of every financial year coincides with extreme summers and holiday season, where the expats who constitute the bulk of the population return to their respective countries of origin.

For instance, UAE with 80 percent of its population as immigrants especially from India and other South Asian countries, accounts for the lion's share of Aster revenues.

Because of this, there is a decline in volumes across hospitals, pharmacies and segments during the summer

“Some doctors also travel back to their home country during this period. The impact is visible across industries and reflected particularly more in primary care facilities like clinics and pharmacies,” Moopen said.

With more people returning back to GCC in the second half, Moopen said he would expect better margins.

“We expect to see a boost of EBITDA margins by more than 50 basis points,” Moopen said.

Around 81 percent of Aster's revenue comes from the GCC countries, of which UAE accounts for a major chunk. The rest comes from hospitals in India. In terms of EBITDA, GCC contributes 76 percent, and India 24 percent.

Aster had 909 operational beds in GCC and 2,606 operational beds in India as of September 30. But GCC has been a cash cow.

The average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) in the second quarter of FY20, at Rs 16,500 is six times that of Indian hospitals. The average length of stay, a measure of the hospital's ability to efficiently monetise assets stood at 1.9 days for GCC compared to 3.6 days for Indian hospitals. To be sure, most of the GCC assets of Aster are mature ones, compared to India.

Cost optimization

With both GCC and India, Aster is facing pricing pressure. In GCC, insurance companies are pushing for cuts in package rates, which is affecting margins.

Moopen said Aster had engaged services of McKinsey in GCC and EY in India, to run the cost optimization programme, where the hospital chain is focusing on efficiency improvement and pruning costs to ensure the margins aren't impacted due to the pricing pressure.

The company has undertaken a major shake-up of human resources deployment.