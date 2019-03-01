Aspire Systems launches AI framework for Banks and Financial institutions

Aspire Systems, a global technology services player, has introduced ‘imagyn.ai’, a customer intelligence framework for banks and financial institutions. imagyn.ai is a AI/ML-driven framework that transforms account centric legacy systems to client centric producing intuitive interactions with customers, the company said.

Key services within the loosely coupled framework include Data Optimizer, Customer 360 degree and Customer First.

Poor data quality and customer segmentation are one among the many challenges banks face today. To achieve intuitive customer interactions, the framework channels all perspective information like account history, transaction details and customer profile into creating a one true version of each banking customer.

imagyn.ai helps banks to have all possible information about customers in one place, which in turn helps the bank to suggest customized products based on customer preferences. “The high rates of customer attrition are pushing banks to embrace the customer centric approach to enhance trust and loyalty among customers. Imagyn.ai helps build long term customer engagements and can reduce churn rates drastically. This is definitely a milestone for Aspire Systems in the AI/ML space”, says Srini Peyyalamitta, Head, Banking and Financial Services, Aspire Systems.