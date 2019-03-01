App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aspire Systems launches AI framework for Banks and Financial institutions

Poor data quality and customer segmentation are one of the key challenges banks face today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Aspire Systems, a global technology services player, has introduced ‘imagyn.ai’, a customer intelligence framework for banks and financial institutions. imagyn.ai is a AI/ML-driven framework that transforms account centric legacy systems to client centric producing intuitive interactions with customers, the company said.

Key services within the loosely coupled framework include Data Optimizer, Customer 360 degree and Customer First.

Poor data quality and customer segmentation are one among the many challenges banks face today. To achieve intuitive customer interactions, the framework channels all perspective information like account history, transaction details and customer profile into creating a one true version of each banking customer.

imagyn.ai helps banks to have all possible information about customers in one place, which in turn helps the bank to suggest customized products based on customer preferences. “The high rates of customer attrition are pushing banks to embrace the customer centric approach to enhance trust and loyalty among customers. Imagyn.ai helps build long term customer engagements and can reduce churn rates drastically. This is definitely a milestone for Aspire Systems in the AI/ML space”, says Srini Peyyalamitta, Head, Banking and Financial Services, Aspire Systems.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 07:17 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #Companies #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.