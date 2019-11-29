App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 07:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Here’s a look at the richest companies in Asia based on their market capitalisation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
No 1 | Alibaba | Market Cap: $536.86 billion | Co-Founder: Jack Ma | Headquarters: Hangzhou, China | Industry: Retailing. (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | Tencent | Market Cap: $409.79 billion | Founder, Chairman and CEO: Ma Huateng | Headquarters: Shenzhen, China | Industry: IT Software & Services. (Image: Reuters)

No 3 | Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) | Market Cap: $289.17 billion | Chairman and Executive Director: Yi Huiman | Headquarters: Beijing, China | Industry: Banking. (Image: Reuters)

No 4 | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) | Market Cap: $264.57 billion | Founder: Morris Chang | Headquarters: Hsinchu Science and Industrial Park, Taiwan | Industry: Manufacturing. (Image: Reuters)

No 5 | Samsung | Market Cap: $259.80 billion | Chairman: Lee Kun-hee | Headquarters: Seoul, South Korea | Industry: Technology. (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | Ping An | Market Cap: $217.02 billion | Founder and Chairman: Ma Mingzhe | Headquarters: Shenzhen, China | Industry: Banking. (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | Kweichow | Market Cap: $210.70 billion | Chairman: Li Baofang | Headquarters: Zunyi, China | Industry: Liquor. (Image: Reuters)

No 8 | China Construction Bank | Market Cap: $207.00 billion | Chairman and Executive Director: Tian Guoli | Headquarters: Beijing, China | Industry: Banking. (Image: Reuters)

No 9 | Agricultural Bank of China | Market Cap: $177.91 billion | Chairman: Zhou Mubing | Headquarters: Beijing, China | Industry: Banking. (Image: Reuters)

No 10 | China Mobile | Market Cap: $159.50 billion | CEO: Yang Jie | Headquarters: Hong Kong, China | Industry: Telecom. (Image: Reuters)

No 11 | Bank of China | Market Cap: $143.64 billion | Chairman: Liu Liange | Location: China | Industry: Banking. (Image: Reuters)

No 12 | PetroChina | Market Cap: $140.22 billion | Chairman: Wang Yilin | Headquarters: Beijing, China | Industry: Oil and Gas. (Image: Reuters)

No 13 | Reliance Industries Limited | Market Cap: $140.09 billion | Chairman and Managing Director: Mukesh Ambani | Headquarters: Mumbai, India | Industry: Oil, telecom, retail. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 07:38 am

tags #Alibaba #Companies #Reliance Industries (RIL) #Slideshow

