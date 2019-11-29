Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Here’s a look at the richest companies in Asia based on their market capitalisation. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 No 1 | Alibaba | Market Cap: $536.86 billion | Co-Founder: Jack Ma | Headquarters: Hangzhou, China | Industry: Retailing. (Image: Reuters) 2/13 No 2 | Tencent | Market Cap: $409.79 billion | Founder, Chairman and CEO: Ma Huateng | Headquarters: Shenzhen, China | Industry: IT Software & Services. (Image: Reuters) 3/13 No 3 | Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) | Market Cap: $289.17 billion | Chairman and Executive Director: Yi Huiman | Headquarters: Beijing, China | Industry: Banking. (Image: Reuters) 4/13 No 4 | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) | Market Cap: $264.57 billion | Founder: Morris Chang | Headquarters: Hsinchu Science and Industrial Park, Taiwan | Industry: Manufacturing. (Image: Reuters) 5/13 No 5 | Samsung | Market Cap: $259.80 billion | Chairman: Lee Kun-hee | Headquarters: Seoul, South Korea | Industry: Technology. (Image: Reuters) 6/13 No 6 | Ping An | Market Cap: $217.02 billion | Founder and Chairman: Ma Mingzhe | Headquarters: Shenzhen, China | Industry: Banking. (Image: Reuters) 7/13 No 7 | Kweichow | Market Cap: $210.70 billion | Chairman: Li Baofang | Headquarters: Zunyi, China | Industry: Liquor. (Image: Reuters) 8/13 No 8 | China Construction Bank | Market Cap: $207.00 billion | Chairman and Executive Director: Tian Guoli | Headquarters: Beijing, China | Industry: Banking. (Image: Reuters) 9/13 No 9 | Agricultural Bank of China | Market Cap: $177.91 billion | Chairman: Zhou Mubing | Headquarters: Beijing, China | Industry: Banking. (Image: Reuters) 10/13 No 10 | China Mobile | Market Cap: $159.50 billion | CEO: Yang Jie | Headquarters: Hong Kong, China | Industry: Telecom. (Image: Reuters) 11/13 No 11 | Bank of China | Market Cap: $143.64 billion | Chairman: Liu Liange | Location: China | Industry: Banking. (Image: Reuters) 12/13 No 12 | PetroChina | Market Cap: $140.22 billion | Chairman: Wang Yilin | Headquarters: Beijing, China | Industry: Oil and Gas. (Image: Reuters) 13/13 No 13 | Reliance Industries Limited | Market Cap: $140.09 billion | Chairman and Managing Director: Mukesh Ambani | Headquarters: Mumbai, India | Industry: Oil, telecom, retail. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 29, 2019 07:38 am