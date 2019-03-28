Asiana Airlines CEO Park Sam-koo steps down after accounting fiasco

The chief executive has stepped down from the post to take responsibility for the fiasco over its 2018 financial statements.
Asiana Airlines' CEO Park Sam-koo said on March 28 he is stepping down from the post to take responsibility for the fiasco over its 2018 financial statements.The Korea Exchange had suspended trading in shares of Asiana, South Korea's second-biggest carrier and part of the Kumho Asiana Group conglomerate, on Friday after an auditor declined to sign off on the financial statements.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 12:02 pm