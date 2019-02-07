Ashutosh Raghuvanshi of Narayana Hrudayalaya to be Fortis Health's new CEO

Fortis Healthcare on February 7 approved the appointment of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The company said the appointment will be effective March 18, 2019.

Raghuvanshi, a renowned paediatric cardiac surgeon, and current Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Group CEO has been associated with the Narayana Hrudayalaya group for over 18 years.

In the past, he was associated with the Bombay Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, Vijaya Heart foundation and Manipal Heart Foundation.

At Narayana, Raghuvanshi was responsible for creating structures and processes to build a successful healthcare organisation.

Raghuvanshi is MCh in Cardio-Thoracic Surgery from Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences, MS (General Surgery) and MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha, Nagpur University.

Fortis will be relying on the experience of Raghuvanshi to provide "strategic direction" at a time healthcare industry in India is going through challenging phase and the healthcare provider itself is trying claw back from liquidity issues, dropping occupancy ratios and legacy issues related to erstwhile promoters.

"Dr Raghuvanshi’s experience would be greatly valued in providing strategic direction and vision to the company and will ensure that our focus on clinical excellence, outcomes, patient centricity and business results remain paramount,” Tan See Leng, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHH Healthcare, the new owner of Fortis said.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, as our new CEO. With a proven track record as a successful clinician and an able administrator, Dr Raghuvanshi has developed a deep understanding of the business, patient care and healthcare sector," said Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman of Fortis.

"His leadership at Fortis will be critical as the Company continues to pursue its vision to create a world-class, integrated, healthcare delivery system,” Rajagopal said.

Fortis was acquired by Malaysia's IHH in July, after its bid to invest Rs 4,000 crore by way of preferential allotment, was approved by the board and shareholders of India's second largest hospital chain.

The appointment announcement came after market hours. Shares of Fortis declined 0.30 percent to close at Rs 134.50 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex remained flat at 36,971.09 points.