Ashoka Buildcon MD Satish Parekh appointed as IRF India president

According to a statement, the governing council of the International Road Federation on September 4, 2021, unanimously endorsed Satish Parakh as President, IRF-IC.

PTI
September 06, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST
 
 
Ashoka Buildcon Managing Director and promoter Satish Parekh has taken over as the president of India Chapter of International Road Federation (IRF).

According to a statement, the governing council of the International Road Federation on September 4, 2021, unanimously endorsed Satish Parakh as President, IRF-IC.

He takes over from Subhmay Gangopadhyay. former director of  Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).

The Geneva-based global road safety body IRF is working for better and safer roads world wide.
