Ashok Leyland to shut production for 2-15 days in October

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the move was undertaken to align their production in line with the company's sales.
Ashok Leyland will observe non-working days in plants at various locations for 2-15 days in October.
The auto industry is reeling under a severe crisis with top companies reporting major dip in sales.
Tata Motors registered 45 percent decline in year-on-year (YoY) commercial vehicle sales numbers while Eicher Motors recorded a 43 percent decline in sales in September.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 06:07 pm