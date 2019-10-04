App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland to shut production for 2-15 days in October

According to a release filed with the exchanges, the move was undertaken to align their production in line with the company's sales.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ashok Leyland will observe non-working days in plants at various locations for 2-15 days in October.

The auto industry is reeling under a severe crisis with top companies reporting major dip in sales.

Tata Motors registered 45 percent decline in year-on-year (YoY) commercial vehicle sales numbers while Eicher Motors recorded a 43 percent decline in sales in September.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 06:07 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business #Companies

