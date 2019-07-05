Ashok Leyland sells IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 75 cr

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland has offloaded 18 lakh shares of private lender IndusInd Bank for Rs 75 crore.

According to BSE's block deal data, Ashok Leyland sold 18 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank to CPCI Mauritius. The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 417, valuing the transaction at Rs 75.06 crore.

Earlier in March, Hinduja group firm Ashok Leyland had offloaded 50 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank in a transaction worth more than Rs 216 crore.

The shares were bought by Afrin Dia, a foreign institutional investor.

As of September quarter, Ashok Leyland held 1.30 crore shares, amounting to 2.48 per cent stake, in the bank.

IndusInd Bank shares today closed at Rs 415.40 apiece on the BSE, down 0.22 per cent from the previous close.