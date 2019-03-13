App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland sales jump 23.1% in October

The company had sold 53,694 units in April-October 2014 while it was 51,644 units during the same period of previous year.

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has reported a 23.1 percent increase in its sales in October at 8,375 units. The city-based heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer had sold 6,803 units during the same month of previous year. Majority of sales in October were contributed by medium and heavy commercial vehicles at 5,838 units while light commercial vehicles contributed 2,537 units, the company said in a statement.


For the period of April to October 31, 2014, the company witnessed a marginal increase of four per cent in its total sales. The company had sold 53,694 units in April-October 2014 while it was 51,644 units during the same period of previous year.


While Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle units sold in April-October 31,2014 grew to 38,953 units from 34,913 units sold during the same period of previous year, sales of LCVs declined to 14,741 units in April-October 2014 from 16,731 units sold during year ago period.


Shares of the company were trading at Rs 46.50 apiece up by 0.32 percent over previous close in afternoon BSE.

First Published on Nov 3, 2014 04:44 pm

