Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland announces senior management restructuring

These organisational changes are in line with the company's philosophy to provide growth opportunities for talent from within, Ashok Leyland said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on June 21 announced restructuring in senior management, with Anuj Kathuria and Nitin Seth being designated as the chief operating officer.

While Kathuria will be responsible for all of medium and heavy commercial vehicle business, Seth will be responsible for light commercial vehicles, defence, international operations and power solutions business, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Gopal Mahadevan, who was recently appointed as a whole-time director in addition to his current role as chief financial officer and president (customer solutions business), will also be responsible for information technology, corporate strategy and business analytics, it added.

The company further said N Saravanan, who was recently appointed as the chief technology officer in addition to his current role as senior vice-president (product development), will also be responsible for the electric vehicles business.

These organisational changes are in line with the company's philosophy to provide growth opportunities for talent from within, it said.

Announcing the changes, Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said, "We have a robust pipeline of leaders who are ready to take on greater challenges and these appointments are a fitting recognition of their contribution and capability."

The changes are also in line with the company's plans to shape the future growth strategies of the company and its portfolio of investments, it said.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 05:11 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Companies #India

