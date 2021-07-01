MARKET NEWS

English
Ashok Kumar Sonthalia takes charge as Titan CFO; Swadesh Behera is new chief people officer

Sonthalia is a Chartered Accountant with 30 years of experience in areas of strategic financial planning and business development. Swadesh Behera was with Boston Scientific Corporation.

July 01, 2021 / 05:31 PM IST
Ashok Kumar Sonthalia has taken charge as CFO and Swadesh Behera as Chief People Officer on July 1.

Tata-group owned Titan Company Ltd welcomed Ashok Kumar Sonthalia as the Chief Financial Officer from July 1. The announcement comes as S. Subramaniam, the former CFO, retired from Titan with effect from June 30.

Sonthalia, a Chartered Accountant with around 30 years of experience in areas of strategic financial planning, business development, treasury, finance; accounts in diverse industry verticals, spoke about executing strategic growth plans for Titan in India as well as in select international markets.

"It’s an absolute honour and privilege to be a part of Titan, a company I have long admired for evoking trust and transforming consumer retail experience in India. I am looking forward to working with the team here on executing its strategic growth plans in India as well as in select international markets," Sonthalia said in a statement, adding, "its philosophy of creating value for all its stakeholders will remain central in all our endeavours."

With that, Titan also announced that Swadesh Behera, former Senior Director–HR at Boston Scientific Corporation (BSC) has taken charge as the new chief people officer in the company on July 1.

“Delighted to join Titan and be a part of a leadership team which truly believes in putting people first in everything they do, where employee care and happiness is valued as much as the business growth. Looking forward to working with the team whose continuous endeavour has been to build a strong leadership pipeline, future capabilities, an inclusive culture to propel the growth aspirations and making Titan as an employer of choice," he said of his appointment.
TAGS: #Ashok Kumar Sonthalia #Swadesh Behera #Titan #Titan CFO
first published: Jul 1, 2021 05:31 pm

