Ashish Jhaveri of Barclays may join Jefferies as new India i-banking spearhead

Senior dealmaker Ashish Jhaveri has resigned from Barclays and may be headed to rival investment bank Jefferies as the new head of investment banking (India), multiple industries sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Ashish, currently the head of M&A at Barclays, is likely to join Jefferies over the next few months, one of the persons above shared.

"India is a growth market for Jefferies and they want to build the team here, " a second person said.

A third person also confirmed Jhaveri's proposed move.

Ashwin Mohan