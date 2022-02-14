As TV ad revenue revives, broadcasters Zee, Sun face challenges

Representative image.

The COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdowns and restrictions, along with the shift to video-streaming services, also known as over-the-top (OTT) platforms, are affecting advertising revenue growth for TV broadcasters in India.

While Sun TV Network reported a 22 percent growth in advertising revenue in the third quarter from a year earlier, Zee Entertainment Enterprises posted a 3 percent decline, pointing to the challenges in TV advertising.

Sun TV’s ad revenue growth came off a low base after declining 11 percent in Q3FY20 and dropping 9 percent in Q3FY21 said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president at Elara Capital. The Chennai-based broadcaster has breached pre-pandemic levels by 10 percent after consistent underperformance on ad growth versus industry averages in the past.

Taurani said that while Zee had seen 10-12 percent growth pre-pandemic in advertising revenue, it is struggling now because TV as a medium is heavily dependent on fast-moving consumer goods companies.

“This vertical (FMCG) has not increased ad spends that much,” he said.

The third wave had an impact on Zee’s ad income as FMCG marketers reduced their spending in December and January, noted Likhita Chepa, senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research.

FMCG companies contribute 50-60 percent to overall TV ad spends. TV ad revenue dropped to Rs 25,100 crore in 2020 from about Rs 32,000 crore in 2019, according to a FICCI-EY report in March 2021.

According to Taurani, while ad rates have largely gone back to pre-Covid levels, full recovery will take time.

“Price hike in advertising on TV is going to be a challenge because there is a big amount of consumption shift to OTT. Even if TV were to grow 7-8 percent in advertising, that will be a good number,” Taurani said.

He added that viewership shifting to OTT will have a negative impact on genres like English channels and infotainment.

“Movies have already started to struggle. Then comes large-scale shows,” he said.

N Chandramouli, CEO at TRA Research, a consumer analytics and brand insights company, told Moneycontrol in an earlier interview that the movie genre on TV faces a lot of competition from streaming services.

“Blockbuster movies used to be a big attraction on TV. However, with so many options available to the viewer, the movie genre has lost its sheen for the advertiser. Also, very few movies are being made, and reruns of movies are not as exciting as first-time releases,” Chandramouli had said.

The lower contribution of movies due to less fresh content led to a dip in Zee’s network market share to 17.3 percent.

Taurani pointed out that regional markets will be the key growth driver as growth in the Hindi genre has hit a plateau with the shift toward digital and OTT and the lack of new non-fiction content initiatives.

“Broadcasters that have higher exposure to regional are going to outperform the industry. Regional is growing 2x of Hindi (in terms of advertising on TV),” he added.

Taurani also said local advertising will be important to track.

“Sun TV has struggled because of local advertising not being great. So that will be a key monitorable for regional players,” he said.

While there are challenges for TV advertising, Taurani said that advertising revenue will be back to pre-Covid levels by the end of FY22 and may go beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Chepa said television advertising recovered in 2021 with a 22 percent increase in overall volumes at 1,824 million seconds, according to a BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India) report.

“Overall advertising volumes increased 18 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. Multiple show launches across GECs (general entertainment channels), lower operating costs and new programming trends are expected to boost growth in the future,” she added.