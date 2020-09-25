As Lloyd enters refrigerators segment, competitive intensity will rise: Motilal Oswal

Havells announced its entry into the refrigerator segment through its consumer durables brand Lloyd. A report by Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities said that competitive intensity may increase in this segment since brands like Lloyd will target market share gains through attractive pricing points.

Lloyd will be selling refrigerators under the direct-cool, frost-free and side-by-side categories.

The Motilal Oswal report said that with this, Havells now has access to the Rs 25,000 crore refrigerator market. It added that this launch plugs an important gap in Lloyd’s product portfolio of air conditioners, washing machines, and televisions.

"The product range has an introductory price range of Rs 10,000-85,000. Assuming Rs 10,000 as the price of the base model (190-liter Direct Cool refrigerator) implies a 12–13 percent discount on a like-to-like basis v/s products offered by key brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool," said the report.

The new products launched would be available across pan-India Lloyd brand stores, offline dealers, and Lloyd online e-stores. The research report said that the company would leverage its existing strength of 10,000 dealers and retailers across the country.

In India, the top three brands LG, Samsung and Whirlpool occupy 80 percent market share in the refrigerator category.

The report said that Videocon’s exit has resulted in market share gains for the top three players, with Whirlpool being the biggest beneficiary owing to an attractive pricing point.

However, it added that there is room for brands to gain entry given the structural double-digit growth opportunity in the segment. Due to this, the report said that brands like Voltas (through Voltas Beko) and Havells (Lloyd brand) have entered this segment as a natural extension from air conditioners to the white goods space.

Coronavirus-led lockdown and the work-from-home scenario would also have led to the rise in demand for premium products. The Motilal Oswal report said that remote working has resulted in greater demand for higher capacity refrigerators.

"With the festive season around the corner, its (Lloyd) entry into the category appears timely. With Voltas already making a foray into the segment, any further delay could have meant a tougher journey in a highly consolidated segment," said the report.

The report also said that there could be a sound recovery in the business-to-customer (B2C) business with festive season aiding growth.

Exclusive | Government looks at extending PLIs to more sectors, streamline host of laws to attract further investment

Some of the sectors that the government is considering to extend PLIs to include specialised pharmaceutical product makers, textile units, food processing plants, solar panel makers, and automobile components manufacturing.

As a part of the plans to attract further investment, including from companies moving out of China, India is focusing on two specific themes.

The Centre plans to extend production linked incentives (PLIs), currently in place for electronics and medicines and pharmaceuticals, to more sectors and streamline defunct laws to better ease of doing business.

Some of the sectors that the government is considering to extend PLIs to may include specialised pharmaceutical product makers, textile units, food processing plants, solar panel makers, and automobile components manufacturing. The government is drafting a cabinet note on the same, a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

"Probably decoupling from China is not an immediate possibility in totality. But doesn't mean it can never happen. For starters, we need to focus on what we can do for companies that are moving or plan to move out of China. We need those investments to revive our economy. One of the things that we plan to do is extend PLIs to a host of other sectors," the official, who is deliberating on the discussions, said.

In order to reduce India's dependence on China, the government made 53 bulk drugs eligible for a PLI worth Rs 6,940 crore. The scheme is expected to benefit up to 136 manufacturing units, generating incremental sales of Rs 46,400 crore and significant additional employment generation over the next eight years.

It also announced a Rs 14,000-crore package that would incentivise production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and medical devices in the country. As part of the scheme, it announced a Rs 3,420-crore PLI for promoting domestic manufacturing of medical devices.

Apart from pharmaceuticals and medicines, the government also notified a PLI scheme for electronics and mobile phone sectors in accordance with the National Policy on Electronics. As part of the scheme, incentives of 4-6 percent will be given to electronics companies that manufacture mobile phones and other electronic components such as transistors, diodes, thyristors, resistors, capacitors, and nano-electronic components such as microelectromechanical systems, in India.

The government also plans to further ease processes to make doing business in India smoother, by doing away with defunct laws that hinder that process.

"Laws are still cumbersome in India and that's one area that needs major focus if we want to attract businesses that want another viable option to China. Processes to set up a business have to be smoothened," the official said.

The government is planning to streamline a host of laws relating to registering of properties, enforcing of contracts, and paying taxes to attract investments into India.

Resolving of disputes, for instance, takes time and involves a lot of costs and to resolve that issue, judicial processes need to be reformed, the official said.

Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill is the first step towards reforms aimed at easing processes for doing business. Parliament on Wednesday passed the bill that allows for enforcement of netting for qualified financial contracts. The legislation once passed would enable banks to increase credit limits for counter parties and clients which would be good for the corporate bond market.

Bilateral contracts constitute 40 percent of total financial contracts, while multilateral contracts constitute 60 per cent, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament.

“The Bill is critical for financial stability in the country. ..This bill actually brings in a firm legal basis for bilateral netting between two counterparties...Multilateral netting has already been taken care of,” she said.