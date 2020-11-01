As firms take over supplemental education, the private tutor is history

Even in the midst of a pandemic, the global private tutor market is booming. Estimated by market researcher ReportLinker to be worth $173.4 billion this year, it is projected to reach $279.3 billion by 2027.

Predictably, the US constitutes the biggest chunk, though China is fast catching up. Cashing in on the trend are large Chinese companies like Ambow Education, New Oriental and TAL Education as well as those like the US-based American Tutor, which have harnessed digital technologies to turn what was once a cottage industry into a gigantic business with millions of students looking for lessons beyond school.

In India, too, private tuitions are now a massive business and have been institutionalised by education technology companies, two of whom have become unicorns, thanks to the rush of private capital.

It wasn’t always like that. Time was when the humble private tutor aroused pity rather than envy. With abysmal salaries, hard-up school teachers looking to make some extra income on the side took to tutoring weaker pupils at their homes. In some cases, there was a tacit understanding that in return for the small fees, they would help their wards score better in their subjects at school.

Neither the teachers nor the students were very proud of the arrangement. Mostly it were the not-so-bright students who took these tuitions. There were also richer kids whose parents didn’t have the time or the ability to help them with their studies and deemed the minor expense of hiring private tutors as worthwhile. At times there were multiple tutors, one for each subject.

In a way, this filled the yawning gap in the schooling system of the day. With 60-70 students crammed into a classroom, harried teachers, who often had to teach half a dozen of such sections, had no time or the appetite for individual attention. The laggards were simply left in the dark.

In two years of my accounting class in school, I never did manage to get a single trial balance right because the very basis of debit the receiver and credit the giver eluded me. By the time we got into “a company issues bonus shares… Calculate the price”, I was so far behind that the wonderful Mr Das, the teacher for the course, simply barred me from trading in questions in the class.

My alma mater, a Roman Catholic missionary school in Calcutta, had strict rules against teachers giving private tuitions. That, I believe, was the case in most schools across the country but many teachers flouted the ban and schools presumably did not have any mechanism to enforce it either. Thank God they did not, for many a young student would have failed to balance their accounts without recourse to this supplemental education.

Discretion, however, was the watchword. So, the tutors usually slunk into their pupil's homes while the latter didn't boast about this extra help they were getting.

Around this time in the 1970s, there was another far more enterprising set of teachers who decided to extend the model by basing it in their living rooms.

The revolutionary idea of calling students home for tuitions caught the imagination particularly of aspirants to the middle-class El Dorados of the engineering and medical colleges. From here to the Bansals and the FIITJEEs of this century was just one giant entrepreneurial leap. The legendary Vinod Kumar Bansal, in fact, started in the business by tutoring students for the IIT entrance exam at his home before turning Kota into a gigantic coaching city.

With the increasing sophistication came more diversity of courses and also creativity with their nomenclature. Thus, Delhi betrayed its deeply bureaucratic roots with Rau’s IAS Study Circle even as Nellore in Andhra Pradesh was where Narayana Coaching Centre began pushing out the armies of programmers who made India the IT backroom of the world.

The private tutor has slowly been replaced by institutionalised coaching. The sums involved are huge, as are the sheer numbers and along with the scale has come the range of subjects covered. If your school won't teach you space research in Class 4, there's a digital platform just waiting to fill in.

With this new class of digital coaching centres taking over the supplemental education market, the humble private tutor of yore cycling to his student’s home in the evening is fast becoming a slice of history.

