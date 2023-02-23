 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Arvind Subramanian resigns as MD & CEO of Mahindra Lifespace

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

Subramanian will continue to hold the charge till May 22, 2023. Subsequently, he would be succeeded by Amit Kumar Sinha, senior managerial personnel of the Mahindra Group.

Arvind Subramanian was serving as Mahindra Lifespace's MD & CEO since July 2020 (Representative Image)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real-estate arm of Mahindra Group, on February 23 announced the resignation of its managing director and chief executive officer Arvind Subramanian.

Subramanian, who has decided to resign due to "personal reasons", will continue to hold the charge till May 22, 2023. Subsequently, he would be succeeded by Amit Kumar Sinha, senior managerial personnel of the Mahindra Group.

Subramanian joined Mahindra Lifespace over four years ago and was elevated as the MD & CEO in July 2020.

The board of directors, in the meeting held earlier in the day, "approved the resignation of Subramanian as the MD & CEO, "and as a director of the company with effect from close of business on May 22, 2023", Mahindra Lifespace informed the stock exchanges.