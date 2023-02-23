Arvind Subramanian resigns as MD & CEO of Mahindra Lifespace

Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real-estate arm of Mahindra Group, on February 23 announced the resignation of its managing director and chief executive officer Arvind Subramanian.

Subramanian, who has decided to resign due to "personal reasons", will continue to hold the charge till May 22, 2023. Subsequently, he would be succeeded by Amit Kumar Sinha, senior managerial personnel of the Mahindra Group.

Subramanian joined Mahindra Lifespace over four years ago and was elevated as the MD & CEO in July 2020.

The board of directors, in the meeting held earlier in the day, "approved the resignation of Subramanian as the MD & CEO, "and as a director of the company with effect from close of business on May 22, 2023", Mahindra Lifespace informed the stock exchanges.

"Subramanian has decided to move on to pursue his personal interests outside the company," the regulatory filing added. Sinha, his successor, has also been appointed as the company's additional director with effect from February 23.

Sinha had joined Mahindra Group in November 2020 as president - group strategy. He became a member of the group executive board in April 2021. Over the past two years, Sinha led "several high-impact projects covering growth, transformation, and capital allocation across group companies", a release stated. Sinha is also on the board of Mahindra Finance, Mahindra Logistics, Mahindra Susten, Mahindra First Choice, Mahindra Rural Housing Finance and Fifth Gear Ventures, it added. Prior to joining the Mahindra Group, Sinha was a senior partner and director with Bain & Company. He was associated with the management consulting firm for over 18 years. Sinha's educational background includes a dual MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, specialising in finance and strategy; and a Bachelor of Engineering (electrical and electronics) degree from the Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi.

