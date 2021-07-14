Arvind Mafatlal Group’s Uniform Junction partners with Israel's x10ed; to invest $1 million in partnerships

Arvind Mafatlal Group-led school supply chain platform Uniform Junction has partnered with Israel’s analytics solutions provider x10ed and plans to invest $1 million in international partnerships, according to a press statement.

Uniform Junction said the investment would strengthen its positioning in the school-tech solutions space globally.

The association will help it bring x10ed’s data-science methodologies to schools. Uniform Junction is planning more such partnerships with leading edtech companies in the world.

Uniform Junction will be a marketplace where schools and its students will get access to a slew of programmes. These include a chess programme for 4-8 year old children, cyber literacy for high school students and coding programmes.

Priyavrata Mafatlal, Co-Founder & Director, Uniform Junction and MD & CEO, Mafatlal Industries said that the demand for K 12 education technology is at an inflection point.

"Our partnership strategy will hence focus on bringing in diverse and holistic learning solutions to schools. We are glad that our first partnership is from the world’s edtech hub Israel, and x10ed’s solutions will help schools address learning from the core," he added.

Mafatlal also said that since the group has been known for its diversified businesses, this is another area that will help fill the missing gap.

"Diversification and collaboration is core of our group. Since we have already been in close contact with schools through the schools uniform business, this fit is incredible," he added.

Mafatlal Group has made an initial investment of USD 3 million in the new venture to build a technology platform and a partner network of the school products and service providers from across the globe.

The venture

Uniform Junction is a six-month-old venture of the Arvind Mafatlal Group.

The Arvind Mafatlal Group is a 116 year old business house having interests in the diverse fields of textiles, rubber chemicals, IT, technology, real estate, e-commerce and healthcare. Two of the flagship companies of the Group are Mafatlal Industries and NOCIL Limited, both of which are listed on the stock exchanges.

Uniform Junction offers school supplies including books, stationery, school uniform on its platform. It also has K-12 courses that it offers as a marketplace.

Gagan Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Uniform Junction said that their aim is to cater to private schools with low-student count where not many edtech players function in.

"We wish to have 1,500 courses on the platform by the end of September. Through our solutions, we aim to empower 50,000 schools," he added. The venture has over 300 courses live on its platform at present.

According to him, Uniform Junction was set up with the objective to cater extensively to a growing segment of schools in Tier II & III cities across India by offering a single-window platform to teachers, parents and students for all educational products and services.

Gil Almog, Founder & CEO, x10ed said that Israel has hundreds of unique EdTech solutions that are a perfect fit for adoption to the Indian education market.

"This partnership will be the first step in long-term knowledge-sharing cooperation aimed to create impact, bring the best of education to the children and prepare children for a highly dynamic and technological future," he added.

According to estimates and studies, the Indian edtech market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2022 and USD 10.4 billion by 2025.

Uniform Junction has already partnered with 500 schools across India and looks to triple this number by the end of 2021 and enable over 50,000 schools with the best and most futuristic K12 student solutions in the next three years.