App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arrested Audi CEO Rupert Stadler leaves company

Volkswagen said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Rupert Stadler that will see him leave with immediate effect.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Suspended Audi CEO Rupert Stadler is leaving the company, more than three months after he was arrested as part of a probe into parent company Volkswagen's manipulation of diesel emissions controls.

Volkswagen said Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Stadler that will see him leave with immediate effect.

It said in a statement that Stadler "wants to concentrate on his defense." Stadler was arrested in mid-June. Audi temporarily relieved him of his duties at his own request and named sales chief Abraham 'Bram' Schot interim CEO.

German prosecutors ordered Stadler's arrest due to fears he might try to evade justice. A week earlier, authorities had searched his private residence on suspicion of fraud and indirect improprieties with documents.

The emissions scandal has rocked Volkswagen since 2015.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 08:05 pm

tags #Audi #Companies #world

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.