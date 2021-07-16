business Are you ready to return to your office? Moneycontrol Masterclass episode 11 As more employees get vaccinated, companies are mulling a hybrid work model. But what is the ideal mix? What will the future of the workplace look like? What are the challenges that companies face when it comes to bringing employees back to work? Watch InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi, WeWork India's Karan Virwani, Accenture's Piyush Singh, Intel India's Prakash Mallya, and Myntra's Amar Nagaram in conversation with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth to find out.