Are we in a recession? retailers, brands signal it’s coming in 2023

Bloomberg
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

After the highest inflation in a generation, an increasing group of shoppers — including wealthy ones — are bargain hunting. Savings are dwindling. Consumer debt is piling up. The spending splurge after the height of Covid-19 is over.

One of the biggest questions for investors over the past year has been when Americans will pull back on spending and trigger a recession. In the fourth quarter, that didn’t happen as retailers and brands exceeded expectations.

But their results and forecasts raised a bunch of red flags for the year ahead.

As a result, several big retailers tried to pump the brakes during earnings season by issuing sales guidance for this year that disappointed Wall Street. Lowe’s Cos., Best Buy Co. and Target Corp. all see the potential for revenue to decline this year.