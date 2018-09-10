ArcelorMittal submits revised bid of Rs 42,000 crore for Essar Steel

Upping its stake in the race for Essar Steel, ArcelorMittal has submitted a revised bid of Rs 42,000 crore for the stressed steel company.

This trumps Numetal's bid of Rs 37,000 crore.

The announcement comes even as Essar Steel's lenders are meeting in Mumbai, a few hours after the resolution professional opened the second round bids.

"The financial terms of the proposal are confidential, but represent a material increase to the previous offers made by the company," ArcelorMittal said in a statement.

Sources added that the Rs 42,000-crore offer doesn't include the Rs 7,000 crore ArcelorMittal has to pay to clear dues of Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron.

Last week, the NCLAT had asked ArcelorMittal to clear the dues by September 11 to be eligible to bid.

" The revised offer, which includes a commitment to pay the entire amount due to the financial creditors of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron, therefore represents unprecedented value to all concerned creditors," the company added.

Apart from Numetal and ArcelorMittal, Vedanta Resources has also submitted a bid in the second round.

Essar Steel has accumulated dues of Rs 49,000 crore.