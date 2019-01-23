App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ArcelorMittal moves NCLAT to expedite NCLT hearing on Essar Steel

The company wants to get NCLT's stamp on its resolution plan for Essar Steel at the earliest.

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
ArcelorMittal has moved the National Company Law Apellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to expedite the hearing on the auction of Essar Steel. The LN Mittal company, whose bid has got the backing of Essar Steel lenders, is in a race with the Ruias, who made a last minute offer for their insolvent steel company.

The Ahmedabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is hearing cases, including the one pertaining to the maintainability of the bid given by the Ruia company, Essar Steel Asia Holdings. The NCLT also needs to give its stamp to the Rs 42,000-crore proposal from ArcelorMittal. The bid has been cleared from the bankers and needs approval from the Tribunal.

ALSO READ: ArcelorMittal hits back after Sajjan Jindal supports Ruia's Essar Steel bid

ArcelorMittal's move will add pressure on the NCLT, which has already been instructed by the Apellate Tribunal to give a verdict by January 31.

"But all the NCLT said was they will try to give an order by January 31. ArcelorMittal is hoping that this (the latest submission) will expedite the approval of their resolution plan for Essar Steel," said an executive.

The NCLAT is expected to hear ArcelorMittal's submission later on Wednesday.

The Ruia family, in a last-minute entry into the race, submitted a bid of Rs 54,000 crore. The NCLT is also hearing cases filed by Essar Steel's operational creditors, who want their claims to be considered in the bids submitted.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 10:39 am

tags #Business #Companies

