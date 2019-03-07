App
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ArcelorMittal makes progress on Karnataka project, but all eyes now on Essar Steel

The company has executed lease cum sale agreement for the Karnataka project

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal is also expected at the star-studded ceremony in the city. (Image: Reuters)
Even as it waits for the final word on the Essar Steel insolvency case, ArcelorMittal is also gradually, albeit slowly, progressing on its greenfield project in Karnataka.

"The company has completed all the necessary formalities for acquiring the land by signing and executing a lease cum sale agreement for 2,643.25 acres of land on December 26, 2018 and the project is currently under review," said the world's largest steelmaker in its recently released 2018 annual report.

ArcelorMittal had in 2010 signed an agreement for setting up the Karnataka plant, with a capacity plan of six million tonne a year. The facility, which would include a captive power plant of 750 MW, needs an investment of $6.5 billion.

Industry executives, however, say that the company may pace the project execution according to the verdict on the Essar Steel insolvency.

