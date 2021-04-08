English
ArcelorMittal Europe, Infosys announce collaboration for digital transformation

Infosys will establish a BPM service in ArcelorMittal Europe's Business Centre of Excellence shared services centre.

April 08, 2021 / 09:48 PM IST
Representative image

Infosys on Thursday said steel and mining company ArcelorMittal has chosen it to help accelerate the company's digital transformation journey and enable next- generation application management and business process management (BPM) services for ArcelorMittal Europe.

Through this engagement, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company said in a statement it would work with ArcelorMittal Europe, share best practices around next- generation application management services to optimise, stabilise, and transform ArcelorMittal's IT landscape.

Infosys will also establish a BPM service in ArcelorMittal Europe's Business Centre of Excellence shared services centre.

"The collaboration will further strengthen Infosys presence in Europe and will enable Infosys to maximise synergies across the ArcelorMittal Group worldwide", the statement said.
first published: Apr 8, 2021 09:48 pm

