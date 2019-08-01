ArcelorMittal cuts steel demand outlook on weak Europe

The company also reported a second-quarter core profit (EBITDA) of $1.56 billion, slightly above its compiled consensus of $1.53 billion, but down from $1.65 billion in the first quarter and only about half its earnings of a year earlier.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, on August 1 revised down its forecast for global steel demand, with a sharper reduction now envisaged in Europe due to a lean automotive market.The company also reported a second-quarter core profit (EBITDA) of $1.56 billion, slightly above its compiled consensus of $1.53 billion, but down from $1.65 billion in the first quarter and only about half its earnings of a year earlier.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 11:20 am