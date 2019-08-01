App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Reuters

ArcelorMittal cuts steel demand outlook on weak Europe

The company also reported a second-quarter core profit (EBITDA) of $1.56 billion, slightly above its compiled consensus of $1.53 billion, but down from $1.65 billion in the first quarter and only about half its earnings of a year earlier.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, on August 1 revised down its forecast for global steel demand, with a sharper reduction now envisaged in Europe due to a lean automotive market.

The company also reported a second-quarter core profit (EBITDA) of $1.56 billion, slightly above its compiled consensus of $1.53 billion, but down from $1.65 billion in the first quarter and only about half its earnings of a year earlier.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 11:20 am

tags #ArcelorMittal #Business #Companies

