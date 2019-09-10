Aramco CEO: IPO will happen soon, domestic listing is primary one

Amin Nasser said a domestic IPO was the company's primary listing but that Aramco was also ready for an international offering.
Saudi Aramco's chief executive, Amin Nasser, said on September 10 that an initial public offering of the state oil giant would happen "very soon" but that the ultimate decision on the timing and venue rested with the government.Nasser said a domestic IPO was the company's primary listing but that Aramco was also ready for an international offering.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 03:14 pm