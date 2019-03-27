App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's entry into the streaming space won't hurt Indian OTT players, here's why

Experts however feel Apple's content strategy will be a big differentiator.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Whatsapp

With Apple entering the streaming space, what will it mean for the Indian over the top (OTT) platforms is what everyone is analysing after the tech giant made a slew of announcements.

It unveiled its much awaited streaming service Apple TV+, which will be an ad-free subscription based model. The streaming service will offer users a library of original content for which Apple has invested around $2 billion. The company has got on board big Hollywood names like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey to develop a growing list of original TV shows and movies for the Apple TV+.

While the company is hoping to stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Netflix and Amazon, will it be a threat to Indian streaming services?

Talking to Moneycontrol, Hanish Bhatia, senior analyst, Counterpoint said: "It is likely to have low impact on Indian OTT market, which is already crowded. Indian market strives on ad-based model and localised content. Apple is likely to invest in global content and target premium markets initially."

related news

Echoing similar sentiments, Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive officer and co-founder, White Rivers Media, said: "The (Indian) market is too big for a lot of people to sustain. There will be only a set of OTT players that will remain and there will be a lot of consolidation which will happen.”

However, Gandhi believes that Apple’s ad-free model is viable because “these guys are cash rich they have deep pockets to habituate people for a certain type of content and they will be paying a premium to make sure people are habituated to a certain set of content and that is bigger benefit they will have.”

But according to Gandhi, Apple's content strategy will be a big differentiator. Reportedly, the company is following a guideline of no sex, no violence, no crime, no jokes about religion, no political leanings, no swearing and simply keep it family friendly.

"Apple is known as a disruptor and they will do what they are best at doing they will disrupt. But their model is slightly different. OTTs in India have empowered the Indian masses to use their mobile phones as a private theatre," he said.

While Apple’s content strategy could click in India with many OTTs coming under the scanner for pushing the envelope, it could pose a problem for content creators.

According to reports, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s morning show saw a leadership change as the company wanted the show to be more upbeat.

That Apple is offering exclusive original shows is big news. But what is bigger is that the content will be accessible on platforms other than Apple devices. Apple TV+ will feature on Sony, LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs as well as Roku and Amazon’s streaming sticks.

Moving out of its own device system will widen the reach of Apple’s content which will be a gamechanger for the company Apple especially at a time when Apple’s sales came down to half at 1.7 million units by the end of 2018 from 3.2 million units in 2017, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

But along with this Apple needs to focus on India centric-content, India-centric shows and India-centric pricing said Gandhi.

"India is one of the biggest market for any company who thinks internet audience is important. Having said that one thing we have to consider there have been lot of audience created thanks to Jio. Now, these guys are in the bottom end of the funnel they are not in the top end of the funnel which are technically Apple consumers. Because of the whole Jio revolution bottom of the funnel has got stronger which may or may not affect Apple but the sheer size of the mkt is admissible," added Gandhi.  

According to an EY 2019 report, internet subscribers grew 28 percent from 446 million in December 2017 to 570 million in November 2018. Given that there are around four billion internet users in the world, one in eight internet users globally is Indian.

Urban internet users grew 19 percent from 314 million to 373 million during the same period while rural internet users grew 49 percent to reach 197 million, the report added.

It also expects that internet users will reach over 700 million by 2021.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 09:04 pm

tags #Apple #Business #Companies

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Announces 3 More LS Candidates for Gujarat; Union Minister Among 3 ...

Facebook Mentions Kashmir as Separate Country in Blog, Corrects it

Does Mission Shakti Violate International Law or Is It Shielded by Rig ...

‘All The Nation’s a Stage!’ Amit Shah Fires Salvo at Rahul Gandh ...

BJP Supporters Top the List as Political Ad Spend on Facebook Rises to ...

I Don't Want to Comment on What a ‘Small Kid’ Said: Mamata on Rahu ...

Two Days After Pulling Away Hand, Pope Francis Allows Kissing His Ring

IPL 2019 | Batsmen Need Assess and Adapt to Conditions: de Villiers

IPL 2019 | Mumbai Need to Win and Get Some Momentum: De Kock

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Supreme Court bench examines validity of NCLT and NCLAT

Why WhatsApp won't trace origin of message

From April 1, shares can be transferred in demat form only, says Sebi

Wall Street opens flat as global growth worries persist

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Jet Airways shares continue upward march; close over 3% higher

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

In Uttarakhand's hills, BJP's nationalism strikes a chord; voters down ...

With A-SAT test, India takes leap in space defence: Mission Shakti can ...

Vivo V15 review: Big display, great selfies but not a great all-rounde ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

Badminton World Federation’s punishing schedule is taking toll on to ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

What Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means for Hollywood an ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Nitish Rana slams fifty

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.