English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:1 Day to go: Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge’s approval.

    July 19, 2022 / 08:02 PM IST
    Apple M2 MacBook Air launch could take place in the second half of 2022.

    Apple M2 MacBook Air launch could take place in the second half of 2022.

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly” keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure.

    The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge’s approval.

    Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

    They also said Apple’s service program was inadequate because the Cupertino, California-based company often provided replacement keyboards with the same problems.

    The settlement covers customers who bought MacBook, MacBook Air and most MacBook Pro models between 2015 and 2019 in seven U.S. states: California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Washington.

    Close

    Related stories

    Apple denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. It did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment

    Lawyers for the customers expect maximum payouts of $395 to people who replaced multiple keyboards, $125 to people who replaced one keyboard, and $50 to people who replaced key caps.

    Customers also remain eligible for four years of free keyboard repairs following their purchases.

    The customers’ law firms, Girard Sharp LLP and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner and Donaldson-Smith LLP, may seek up to $15 million for legal fees, which would be deducted from the $50 million settlement fund, court papers show.
    Tags: #Apple #Defective #Macbook
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 08:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.