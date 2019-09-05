App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple places $7 billion in return to bond market

Apple had cash and cash equivalents worth $50.53 billion, as of June 29 as well as tens of billions more in securities holdings.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc said on September 5 it had sold $7 billion of bonds at yields ranging up to 103 basis points over the equivalent US Treasury on maturities of up to 30 years, its first such debt issues since November 2017.

The company had said on September 4 it was offering the five sets of notes, the first of which matures in 2022, to fund a range of needs including share repurchases, dividend payments, capital expenditures, acquisitions and repayment of debt.



Aggregate net proceeds from the sale will be about $6.96 billion after deducting underwriting discounts and Apple's offering expense, the company said.

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Apple #Companies #world

