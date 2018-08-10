App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple might have banned Alex Jones but his Infowars app ranks at number 4 on their App Store

According to a media report, Apple removed the entire library of Infowars podcasts from its iTunes and podcast apps saying the content 'violated its hate speech guidelines'

Major social media platforms might have blocked right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, but his app - Infowars Official - is surging on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The app, which lets users stream Jones' content, was ranked third among the trending apps on the Google Play Store on Thursday, while it took the fourth spot in the top News apps on Apple App Store.

But wasn't Apple among the first to ban the Alex Jones' podcast.

According to a report by BuzzFeed News, the California-based tech company removed the entire library of Infowars podcasts from its iTunes and podcast apps saying the content 'violated its hate speech guidelines'.

The reports suggest it was Apple's decision to ban Alex Jones' podcast that prompted other major social media platforms such as Facebook to follow suit. After Apple took down his podcast, Facebook deleted four of Jones’s pages, while YouTube removed his channel which had over 2.4 million subscribers.

Now, not only is the app available on the Apple App Store, it is ranked amongst the top apps under the News section, coming in at number four as of August 10.

In a 2017 interview with The Telegraph, Tim Cook, CEO of the first trillion dollar company said that the epidemic of fake news "is a big problem in a lot of the world” and requires vigilance from both tech companies and the government to crackdown its growing influence.

Cook further called for the government to launch a public awareness campaign to fight the "scourge of fake news, which is killing people’s minds.”

Earlier this week, major social media platforms such as Apple, Facebook, YouTube, among others banned channels from US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones saying the 44-year-old American radio show host had broken community standards, glorified violence and is complicit in spreading hate speech and fake news.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 02:26 pm

