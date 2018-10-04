App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Apple, Amazon deny Bloomberg report on Chinese hardware attack

Bloomberg Businessweek cited 17 unnamed sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Apple Inc and Amazon denied a Bloomberg report on Thursday that their systems contained malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence, statements from the tech companies released separately by Bloomberg showed.

Bloomberg Businessweek cited 17 unnamed intelligence and company sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies, as well as multiple US government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 05:50 pm

tags #Amazon #Apple #Companies #world

