Appellate Tribunal sets aside MahaRERA order, grants interest relief to flat purchaser

The developer is a company named Raj Estates and Enclaves Pvt Ltd.

The tribunal bench comprising chairperson Justice (retd) Indira Jain and administrative member SS Sandhu partly allowed the appeal of Suyash Outsourcing Pvt Ltd, which purchased the flat, against MahaRERA order. It also imposed a cost of Rs 20,000 on the developer and allowed the party to seek compensation from MahaRERA.

Suyash Outsourcing booked a flat on the top floor of 18-storey tower Raj Shivganga in Malad in 2014 and paid Rs 1.06 crore out of the total consideration of Rs 1.35 crore. In the allotment letter, the developer had promised possession of the flat by September 30, 2015 and Occupation Certificate by December 31, 2015.

In case of delay, the developer had agreed to pay interest at the rate of 24 percent per annum compounded quarterly for the period of delay. In the complaint filed in December 2018, the company had sought interest on delay in possession and registration of the agreement for sale.

However, during the pendency of the complaint with MahaRERA, the developer registered the agreement for sale on February 25, 2019. Subsequently, during the hearings of the complaint, the developer argued that the complaint does not hold as the agreement had been registered, and it was ready to provide Occupancy Certificate on balance payments from the flat purchaser. MahaRERA agreed with the view that nothing holds in the complaint, and declined relief of interest on delay in possession and compensation.

Aggrieved by the decision, representatives of Suyash Outsourcing challenged the MahaRERA order seeking interest at 24 percent as specified in agreement terms and compensation of Rs 10 lakh as the developer for causing mental stress. Advocate Manish Gala, appearing for appellant, argued that the developer had failed to deliver timely possession as per agreement, and therefore his client has a legal right to claim interest and compensation.

The tribunal bench observed that the allotment letter and memorandum of understanding showed that the developer had agreed to pay interest at the rate of 24 per cent perannum compounded quarterly for the period of delay from September 30, 2015. The bench noted that that the agreement for sale registered on February 25, 2019 also mentioned that the promoter agreed to pay interest to the allottee for failure to abide by the possession date.

“Admittedly there is delay in handing over possession and therefore, in our view right to claim interest has accrued to the appellant as per agreement,” the bench observed. On MahaRERA’s refusal to grant interest for delayed possession, the bench said, “This, in our view is contrary to the terms of agreement. In view of clause 4.1 of the agreement, developer is under contractual obligation to pay interest for delayed possession as per Rules. Appellant has prayed for such relief in complaint. Hence the order to the extent of refusal of interest being unsustainable in law needs to be set aside,” observed the June 18 order of the tribunal directing the developer to pay interest at 9.3 per cent from the date of payments.

Parties aggrieved by the Tribunal orders can challenge them before the Bombay High Court on a point of law.