Apollo Tyres sets revenue goal of $5 billion by FY26

Apollo Tyres, one of India's leading tyre manufacturers, plans to achieve a revenue goal of $5 billion by the financial year 2026, the company said in its investor presentation on June 17.

The company also sees the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growing over 15% by FY26.

Also Read | Downgrades have begun in tyre sector; CEAT, Apollo Tyres are the first casualties

The tyre maker aims to focus on five key areas including digitalisation, technology and innovation.

Chairman and MD Onkar Kanwar said the company will continue to build on its successes around cost control, improving process efficiency and leveraging technology.

In his address to shareholders in the company's annual report for 2021-22, Kanwar said, "Looking ahead and as we get back to normal mode, I think we will see strong growth coming back to key economies across the globe. We will continue to make steady progress in all our growth pillars and, I remain confident that Apollo Tyres is on a firm growth trajectory."

"On our part, we will continue to build on our successes around cost control, improving process efficiency and leveraging technology. We will continue to invest in our people and make progress in further improving the brand salience of Apollo and Vredestein," the MD added.

On the future outlook, Apollo Tyres said supply disruptions have become the norm and will result in higher and more broad-based inflation. Private consumption is expected to recover much more slowly leading to restrained consumer demand.

"Against such a see-sawing outlook, Apollo Tyres continues with its cautious approach. The focus continues to be on investing in good costs and cutting down bad costs, employee safety and conserving cash," the report said. The company is cutting down on all avoidable costs and focusing on "good costs" R&D, eTraining, brand building, etc, it added.

To tap the new demand coming in the Indian and APMEA (Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa) markets, the APMEA region will continue to focus on bringing in new products in all its key segments. The company said it has lined up some key launches in the coming year, including some future flagship products.

The consolidated net profit of Apollo Tyres declined by 61 percent to Rs 113 crore for the fourth quarter ended March. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.

(With inputs from PTI)