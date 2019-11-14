Apollo Hospitals net profit jumps 36% in Q2FY20

Led by a strong growth in the hospitals and pharmacy business, Apollo Hospitals on November 14 reported a year-on-year (YoY) net profit jump of 36 percent at Rs 86.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 63.5 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total revenues rose 18 percent YoY to Rs 2840.7 crore in the second quarter FY20.

The consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) margin stood at 14.6 percent in Q2FY20.

Healthcare services or hospitals business that constituted 52.4 percent of revenuess, reported 15 percent revenue growth in Q2 FY20 aided by 12 percent growth at Mature Hospitals and 17 percent growth in new hospitals.

The pharmacy division that contributes 41 percent grew 22 percent YoY to Rs 1172.7 crore.

"The overall decision of continuing to focus on improving asset utilisation, superior margin profile through case mix and quality of revenue, along with optimisation in costs is paying off with the Healthcare Services EBITDA (pre Ind AS116) growing by 15% YoY to Rs. 2,372 million," the company said in a statement.

Apollo has a capacity of 10,262 beds across 70 hospitals, 3,607 pharmacies and over 200 primary care and diagnostic clinics across India.

New Hospitals revenues grew by 23 percent from Rs 3,68 crore in H1FY18 to Rs 451.9 in H1FY19. Revenues from Tamil Nadu, Apollo's largest market grew 10 percent to Rs 979.8 crore in H1FY19.

Apollo has 69 hospitals with total bed capacity of 9,834 beds as on September 30, 2018, of which 43 are owned hospitals including JVs and subsidiaries and associates with 8,353 beds.