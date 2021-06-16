Apna raises $70 million from Tiger Global, Insight Partners at $570 million valuation

Apna's existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Lightspeed India, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC have also participated in the round.

Apna, a jobs and networking platform for blue and grey collar workers, has raised $70 million in Series B Funding from Insight Partners & Tiger Global at a $570 million valuation, barely 16 months after its product went live.

The startup said its business has grown 50X in the last 12 months, with more than 10 million candidates and 100,000 plus employers using the platform, as it saw significant demand in sectors such as e-commerce and healthcare post the COVID-19 pandemic. Apna will use the investment to build more products, hire talent and expand to new geographies.

“Over the last month itself Apna has facilitated more than 15 million job

interviews and work related conversations where users have helped each other to start a business, find a gig or learn a new skill," Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO - Apna, said in a press release.

​Founded in 2019, the Apna app has over 60 communities for skilled professionals like carpenters, painters, field sales agents and many others. The app allows users to access local job opportunities, network with peers, practice for interviews, share their accomplishments, and gain new skills.

Over the past three months Apna has doubled the number of Indian cities in which it is present to 14. Some of its clients include Zomato, Burger King, Bharti-AXA, Delhivery, Teamlease, Shadowfax and 1MG.​GriffinSchroeder, Partner, Tiger Global said, “Apna’s focus on digitizing the process of job discovery, application and employer candidate interaction has the potential to revolutionize the hiring process. The Apna app also helps workers form professional networks and upskill themselves."