Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

APM Terminals Pipavav first quarter net profit falls 15% to Rs 47 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom

APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd) today said its net profit fell 15 per cent to Rs 47.1 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company had posted Rs 55.7 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 176 crore from Rs 169.1 crore in April-June 2017, APM Terminals Pipavav said in a statement. The container cargo business for the quarter stood at 195k TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit).

APM Terminals Pipavav is one of India's leading gateway ports for containers, liquid bulk and dry bulk cargoes serving customers in Gujarat with road and rail networks to country's hinterland.

It is India's first public private partnership (PPP) port in India and is a part of the APM Terminals global terminal network.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 10:57 pm

