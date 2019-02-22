App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Anydesk’ app a major cybersecurity threat for Banks, RBI warns

The app is allegedly being used by fraudsters to illicitly access data on mobile devices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
In response to rising menace of fraudulent activities using UPI, Reserve Bank of India has warned all banks and payment system operators about a new modus operandi used by hackers for targeting customer accounts, according to various media reports.

The mobile application called ‘Anydesk’ was allegedly being used by fraudsters to illicitly access data on the mobile devices of users. ‘Anydesk’ is a remote control application and works to connect one device to another device. RBI’s alert, which was sent on February 14, the cybersecurity and IT examination cell of the central bank also asked banks to create awareness among customers and take necessary steps to eliminate frauds.

Once the app is installed on customer phones, it typically seeks permission to access controls of the phone. “The modus operandi can be used to carry out transactions through any mobile banking and payment related app including UPO, wallets etc.,” RBI said in a statement sent out to various banks.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 06:59 pm

