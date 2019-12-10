Anti-diabetes drug Vildagliptin to become 80% cheaper

Patients on the popular anti-diabetes medication Vildagliptin will see significant savings on their monthly medicine bills as dozens of generic drugs are on the way to hit the market.

The patents for Vildagliptin in India, held by Novartis, expired on December 9, opening the market for cheap rip-offs.

Analysts say the price of Vildagliptin is expected to fall by as much as 80 percent. Currently the branded versions of Vildagliptin controlled by Novartis are sold at prices between Rs 20 and Rs 28 per tablet.

On E-pharmacy portal 1Mg - Natco Pharma and Vivifi Life Sciences have launched their 50 mg versions of Vildagliptin at Rs 125 (14 tablets strip) and Rs 105 (15 tablets strip) respectively.

At least two chemists have confirmed to Moneycontrol that they will be receiving the stocks of Vildagliptin generics in a week time. Each tablet will be priced around Rs 5-10, they said.

More than 50 companies including Microlabs, Macleods, Mankind, Dr Morepen Labs, Amigoz Life Sciences, Medico Labs, Ikon Remedies, Wynclark Pharmaceuticals and Innovative Pharma are expected to launch generics of Vildagliptin.

Vildagliptin belongs to the class of anti-diabetic medications called DPP-4 inhibitor or gliptins. The drug is prescribed as a once-daily drug and may often be combined with another anti-diabetic drug metformin.

Vildagliptin in India is sold by Novartis under the brand name Galvus. Vildagliptin is available under brands Zomelis, Jalra and Vyosov, marketed by Abbott, USV and Cipla under sub-licenses from Novartis.

The market for gliptins in India, according to AICOD, is around Rs 3,510 crores of the total Rs 15,000 crore anti-diabetes drug market. Apart from Vildagliptin, there are other gliptins like Sitagliptin, Saxagliptin and Teneligliptin.

"Vildagliptin has one-fourth share of the total market share for gliptins, with the entry of low cost generics the segment is expected to expand," said Hari Natarajan, Founder and Managing Director of Pronto Consult, specialising in doctor perception studies and market insights in India and Middle East.