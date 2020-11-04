ANSR acquires AI-platform FastNext in all-stock deal

ANSR, on November 3, announced the acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology firm FastNext in an all-stock deal.

ANSR is a global firm that helps Fortune 100 organisations in building and operating global capability centres (GCCs). GCCs are distributed engineering centres which work remotely and handle back-office functions, contact centres as well as remote IT infrastructure. The size of the deal was not disclosed.

As a part of this acquisition, ANSR’s human resource firm Talent500 will play a key role in this partnership. ANSR said that this acquisition would augment existing consulting and technology capabilities.

FastNext is a two-year-old firm incubated by boutique product and technology services firm CoffeeBeans. It is an AI- recruitment platform which finds talent, based not only on technical skills but also cultural fitment and career objective fitment.

Founder & CEO of ANSR Lalit Ahuja said building global capability and engineering centres for technology innovation is a priority for multiple Fortune 1000 companies that are on this journey. He added that integrating FastNext’s AI solutions into the portfolio will make data at the core of all products and services.

Talent500 that works closely to recruit talent for GCCs will be able to use the expertise of FastNext. Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder, Talent500 by ANSR, said that amidst the lockdown, there has been a rise in demand for talent for GCCs.

He added that rather than selecting someone based on a two-page resume, the idea is to do a deeper analysis to understand whether the candidate is the right fit. It will also remove any biases during recruitment.

“Through this acquisition, we will be able to leverage their resources and serve GCCs better,” added Vikram Ahuja.

ANSR has said in a statement that, as GCCs evolve to meet the current and future business needs, utilizing intelligent technologies like AI and data analytics across every aspect of their operations will be crucial.

Further, to ensure these operations run efficiently, it said that a working environment which supports and compliments such requirements was imperative.